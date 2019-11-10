That was incredibly close.
Only 11 votes decided the $37.9 million bond referendum for a new Beeville ISD elementary school in Tuesday’s election. The measure was defeated by a vote of 993 against and 982 in favor.
“We are very disappointed today and shocked,” said Richie Mendoza, who headed the political action committee supporting the bond’s passage. “We thought we ran a good campaign and got the message across.”
Dr. Marc Puig, BISD superintendent, thanked the PAC members, “who boldly volunteered countless hours of their time to work on behalf of the school district, our mission and our students.”
He also commended the BISD board members, “who collectively and wholeheartedly believe in creating a brighter future for Beeville,” as well as teachers and staff.
The “Vote Yes BISD” members were well organized, hosting town hall meetings, community presentations and get-out-the-vote rallies, and stressing the need for a safe and modern campus for the next generation. There’s not much more that could have been done. Clearly, many parents, teachers and other voters were persuaded by their “great schools mean a brighter future” message.
Yet, there’s the old adage, “People vote their pocketbooks.” Those who opposed this bond were concerned about the large amount of indebtedness it would place on this tax-poor community. We don’t have the expanded tax base of the Eagle Ford and port industry counties. Also, some wondered if building a modern, new elementary campus really would address the district’s problems.
Although the citizens were almost evenly divided over this issue, we hope all now will work together for the good of our schools and the kids.
— — —
Speaking of our schools, how about those A.C. Jones High Trojans?
Now sporting an unblemished 10-0 record, they are heading into the state playoffs in uncharted school record territory. They are currently ranked 10th in state Class 4A, Div. 1 standings.
Last Friday night at home, the Trojans completed their perfect district slate with a 37-26 victory, despite a challenge from the pesky Pleasanton Eagles.
Now the district champions await their first-round playoff opponent, probably Kingsville on Nov. 15 somewhere in the Corpus Christi area.
Coach Chris Soza is justifiably proud of his boys. “Who’d have thought with me getting here in May that we’d be 10-0 at this point? It’s not an easy thing to do.” In his 35-year career, he’s never done it, he said, adding, “This is a first time for me, so it’s a personal milestone.”
Again, our congratulations to the players, Soza and his coaching staff and everyone associated with the team. Keep rolling through the playoffs, Trojans!
— — —
Lastly, a heartfelt shout-out to Mary Margaret Campbell and all of those who helped organize the ninth annual Dobie Dichos hosted at the Oakville town square last Friday.
It was a memorable evening, with its western setting, cowboy meal of chili and pan de campo, live music, cool fall weather, crackling campfire, gorgeous sunset and entertaining stories told under the stars.
We were enthralled by the poetry and stories of the two authors who were fellowship program residents at the Dobie Paisano Ranch outside of Austin. Other speakers recounted Dobie’s timeless tales of barbecues, buried treasure and “enhanced” historical figures, such as Bigfoot Wallace.
For any true fans of Texana literature, folklore and tall tales, including several visitors from urban settings, Oakville was the place to be that night.
Long may Dobie’s Dichos live on in our special chapter of South Texas.