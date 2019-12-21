All is calm, all is bright... or, at least, it’s fixin’ to be.
As Christmas Eve is less than a week away, we sincerely hope everyone is preparing to celebrate with their loved ones.
But, before our dear readers head over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house, we encourage them to take a glance at today’s church page Christmas service listings.
Among the special offerings is Faith Lutheran Church’s presentation of their original nativity musical production of “One Magic Night” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
This will be the fifth year that Faith has produced the dramatic-musical production of the live Nativity performed by Faith’s worship band, Crossways.
Several churches, including Beeville’s First Presbyterian and First United Methodist, are hosting the Longest Night services on Saturday, Dec. 21, both starting at 6 p.m.
The holidays are not always a joyful time. These services will offer a quieter, more contemplative setting for those who are struggling during the Christmas season due to grief, loneliness or broken relationships.
For a truly inspirational evening, there’s no better place to be on Christmas Eve than the traditional Candlelight Service, which also features the familiar Christmas carols, Holy Communion and reading of the birth of Christ, in addition to the warm glow of candles.
Again, we urge everyone to pick a house of worship nearby and attend some of these comforting services in our community. You and your family will be so glad you made the effort. God bless ye all!