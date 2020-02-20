It has been just over a week that I added editor of the Goliad Advance-Guard to my list of duties here at Coastal Bend Publishing.
I have covered Bee County for the past 13 years — a job I always have taken great pride in.
I am not surrendering my post in that office though. Instead, I will simply be adding Goliad to my list which means I will be splitting my time between these two offices.
At the core, there are a lot of similarities between these two counties. And I am not talking about the politics of the towns.
It is the people and their drive to improve their communities that seems to be universal.
My first assignment was at the Goliad brewery where a cornhole tournament was underway, with money benefiting Relay For Life.
No matter your opinion of the American Cancer Society, the benefactor of Relay, the efforts of these local organizers should be praised.
For the past several years, the walk has drawn less and less interest. People just weren’t showing up.
Organizers slashed the time of the April event from 24 hours to just four. Same thing happened in Beeville as participation dwindled.
There just wasn’t enough interest to warrant an overnight event.
This isn’t a unique phenomenon to these two towns either.
Events seem to diminish in popularity from year to year as residents take them for granted, forgetting just what they have.
In Beeville, the festivals are drawing fewer and fewer people despite organizers efforts to bring in new bands and performers for entertainment.
It’s not that every event from the past 50 years should continue. Some should fade away, becoming the topic of reminiscing conversations — the proverbial fading off into the sunset.
The amount of work it takes to coordinate events, no matter the size, is astonishing.
In talking with Justice of the Peace Judge Susan Moore and NTEX owner Jacob Pedeville, their dedication to this event is obvious. They both want to see it grow.
The event that Saturday didn’t draw the crowd they had hoped, but a dozen teams was nothing to scoff at — especially for an inaugural tournament.
And it was cornhole, which may not be as popular here as it is in other parts of the country.
Skeet shooting might draw more of a crowd, but the neighbors there might have an issue with the flying clays and falling birdshot. Probably best to stick to something without flying projectiles.
Moore knows that it isn’t she that is the future of this event and the many others in these counties. It is the younger generation that must take the lead, hopefully with the same gusto as those that came before them.
Fortunately, there are still a lot of youth in Goliad, and Bee, that don’t see their life through the lens of a Facebook page.
Hopefully, one decides it worth taking a shot at some philanthropic work; otherwise, these events will be nothing more than the rambling tales of old men rocking on their front porches.