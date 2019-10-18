This community is blessed with many kind people and benevolent organizations.
Almost every week, citizens are encouraged to consider giving of their time, talents and financial support to help some wonderful causes.
This coming weekend is a perfect example. On Saturday, the Beeville Art Museum is hosting its third annual BeeFest, a celebration of art and education.
This event which is growing in popularity, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., will feature local artisans, area nonprofits, food trucks, refreshments, interactive crafts and demonstrations and staged performances.
“Our hope is to bring the community together for an exciting day of visual and performing arts, sparking new collaborations among individuals, nonprofits and community organizations,” said Tracy Saucier, executive director of the Barnhart Foundation.
Among performers that day will be the A.C. Jones Dazzlers and Cheerleaders, Ali Galvan and Priscilla Bonilla, Janet and Hamp Brockman, First Christian Fine Arts Program, Shut Up & Dance Studio, JHS drama actors and Learners to Leaders line dancers. Demonstrations in the tent will include pottery throwing, yarn spinning, casting and printmaking.
About 20 vendors, coming from as far as Corpus Christi, Victoria, Meyersville and Austin, will offer artwork, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, leatherwork and home accents for sale to the public.
Almost as many nonprofit organizations (including CASA, Purple Door, Boys & Girls Club, STCHM and others) will set up booths and bring everything from information and a fire truck to succulents, wood products and grilled hamburgers.
That is a lot of talent assembled on the gorgeous, tree-shaded grounds of the museum, a precious attraction which has bestowed on us statewide recognition as a “great small town for art,” as cited by Texas Monthly.
“Join us for this fun-filled day to meet your neighbors and celebrate Beeville,” Saucier added.
Then on Sunday, the Bee County Habitat for Humanity again will serve a chicken barbecue dinner at Faith Lutheran Church from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until the meals run out.
This benefit is being provided by the Lutheran church members and Habitat for Humanity board of directors to add to the charitable organization’s building fund. These two groups compose A Thrivent Action team which is donating funds to help with expenses.
Habitat members currently are working on their second home build in this community on their property on North Berry Street, collaborating with Eric and Veronica Sustaita who will own the home.
“The doors are in and the electrical and plumbing work is done,” said Pastor Don Taylor, Bee Habitat board president. “We need to schedule some community workdays to finish painting the baseboards and doors.
“The landscaping will be the final project, and we hope to complete the home and bless it before handing the keys to the family before Christmas,” he said.
More than 250 tickets already have been sold by board members to the barbecue, which features generous helpings of delicious chicken, potato salad, beans and trimmings for $8 a plate. The meals will be served at lunchtime Sunday, either drive through or dine in at the church. Anyone not having tickets should call Taylor at 362-3443.
From a celebration of the arts to a feast dedicated to building affordable homes, everyone should find something to their liking.