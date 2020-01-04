It’s hard to believe another new year is here.
If, despite Christmas and other distractions, you had seen this coming and already made your resolutions, you must have been blessed with (ahem) 2020 vision.
Many are wishing this new year is much improved over 2019, which was marred by impeachment, investigations involving Russia and Ukraine, immigration disputes, mass shootings and climate change activism.
In fact, we know some people are saying they hope they never hear the “I” word (impeachment) mentioned again.
The House Democrats tried and failed to bring charges of “high crimes” against the president such as treason, extortion or bribery. An election will be coming in November, which will allow Americans to determine whether President Trump should continue to serve in office.
On the local level, Bee Countians should be excited about this community’s future’s possibilities with new leadership including a new Beeville city manager, new Coastal Bend College president, new Bee Area Partnership executive director...
We remain poised on the edge of an energy explosion in South Texas. All one has to do is drive about 30 minutes in any direction and residents will see giant windmills near Tynan (and coming to north Bee County), a large solar plant near Tulsita, a huge steel plant being built near Sinton, Valero’s new administration building coming to Three Rivers, and the many other port industries constructed near Gregory and Portland.
And that’s not to mention the Eagle Ford Shale which continues to play an enormous economic role to our north and west.
Maybe as we journey into the ’20s, we will experience another “Roaring Twenties” in the USA. However, we should remember the lessons of the past, not concluding the decade with a stock market collapse, depression and ramp-up to world war.
Most importantly, rather than making the usual resolutions to lose weight, exercise more and live healthier lives, we encourage everyone to be kind and considerate.
What if each of us started every day with a smile, friendly greetings and treating people with courtesy and respect. No hatred for others, drugs, crime or blowing trash on our streets.
We have been blessed with a great place to live – Bee County, Texas, U.S. Let’s resolve to do our part to help keep our community a great place to call home.