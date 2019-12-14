With Christmas quickly approaching, it appears people in Bee County are determining by their deeds whether they want to be on Santa’s naughty or nice list.
Last week’s major news story online at mysoutex.com reporting that someone had broken into Skidmore-Tynan High School early Thursday morning and committed burglary (taking credit cards and more than $3,000 in cash from the vault) was depressing at any time of year, much less occurring during just before the holidays.
In the first place, that’s stealing from the kids. That money had been collected for the purchase of FFA jackets; also, the school had placed FFA dues money paid by the students in the vault along with cash collected by a junior class fundraiser.
We agree with the comments about our story online that this had to have been an inside job.
As Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton said, “That’s a rare exception. Normally the vault holds no more than a couple of hundred dollars.”
This was probably the largest amount of cash that the high school ever would have had in the vault at one time.
The burglar apparently turned off breakers to disable electricity to lights and security cameras, and once inside, he used some kind of tool, possibly a crowbar, to break through windows to get to the vault. Obviously, he also had to know how to get into the vault.
Barton said the photos made him think the burglar was too old to have been a student. Perhaps a past employee or office worker?
Hopefully a friend or family member will turn in this “grinch” by calling 362-0206 and report the thief’s ID to the Crime Stoppers Hot Line.
That would be a great way for the anonymous source to pick up an extra $1,000 to buy Christmas gifts.
On the other hand, there are many more county residents making the “nice” list. Several groups are hosting events to make Christmas brighter for the community, particularly those less fortunate.
H-E-B and Aztec Chevrolet always team up with others to host a toy giveaway. They have scheduled a toy pickup on Dec. 13 and the delivery date is set for Monday, Dec. 23. (We will have more on that later.)
Also, Toys for Tots hosted a benefit golf scramble last Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Beeville Country Club. The entry fee for each player included an unwrapped toy which will be given to a deserving youngster.
Virginia Cherry, assistant coordinator for Beeville Toys for Tots, reported the 2019 effort is “doing great” and workers will be “taking shoppers through Dec. 18” at their warehouse next to the Vineyard.
“We’ve had a wonderful response from the community,” she said. “We want to give a shout-out to all who donated to the golf tourney, especially those who sponsored holes.”
In addition to the Vineyard’s clients, the Toys for Tots organizers went to the different schools, Pettus, Skidmore and Head Start, to reach needy families. Children from ages 0 to 17 each will receive two toys, two stocking stuffers and two scholastic books, Cherry said.
This is the eighth year for Toys for Tots here, she added, giving credit to Susan Dirks, coordinator, and Kay Past, assistant coordinator.
About 1,000 people have registered for this year’s campaign, and additional groups are invited to come by next week who didn’t register to select remaining toys until Dec. 18, which is the final day.
We especially want to thank these compassionate citizens. The Santa’s helpers, or “saints,” far outnumber the “scrooges” and scoundrels in this quiet Christmas village.