This is our final Wednesday newspaper; just as last Friday was that final issue. We’re coming full circle at Beeville Publishing Company.
Fifty years ago, the Bee-Picayune was a weekly newspaper, published on Thursday afternoons.
Then starting on Monday, Oct. 13, 1969, we printed our first issue of the semiweekly Bee-Pic (coming out on Mondays and Thursdays).
Later, we changed the publication days to Wednesdays and Saturdays (and after that to Wednesday-Fridays).
We never actually asked our employees to work on weekends, other than the usual special event coverage, believing our readers would understand that Beeville is a unique small town, with a Wednesday Luncheon Club that meets on Thursdays and having a Saturday paper that actually hit the streets on Friday afternoons.
Yet, the world continues to change, and with it, we in the media – even community newspapers – must adapt.
We believe, by returning to our roots, printed on Thursdays, we best can provide a bigger, better, more efficient product for our customers, offering more for their money (but still only costing 75 cents a copy).
We believe our readers will find everything for which they bought the Wednesday and Friday papers – award-winning hyper-local news, photos and sports coverage, interesting and entertaining features and columns, obituaries, comics and crossword puzzles, classified and display ads, school and church news...
In addition, breaking news can be found online at our website, mySouTex.com (along with stories from our four other regional newspapers), with more detailed accounts published in our subsequent weekly editions.
Our readership, both in print, digital version and with more than 100,000 users each month online, remains loyal and is still the best way for area advertisers to reach potential customers.
We will continue our pledge to try to keep this community informed, providing timely,verifiable, factual coverage, just as have for the past 133 and a half years.
As you can tell, we’re extremely proud of our past, and excited about the future’s possibilities.