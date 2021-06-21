A true measure of self-confidence is when you take the position that someone can do it better than you. While that may not always be so on a case-by-case basis, when it is so, make it known.
Having said that and accepting that my self-confidence is not at risk, please indulge me while I share this critically important information with you. You, who are our frequent and non-frequent readers of this newspaper. You, who are a part of the community we serve.
The June 2021 edition of Editor & Publisher (the trade journal for the newspaper industry since 1884) contained an article written by Lee Wolverton of HD Media. HD Media is based in Huntington, West Virginia. The article is titled: What’s Really Behind The Plight Of Newspapers. The article is filled with facts that matter and is a great read. I wish I had written it, but Lee did a much better job.
Here are the final paragraphs of the article that you should please read carefully because this is precisely how we, at your newspaper, feel. And because we need you to know.
“These are what another author, Timothy Egan, would call the worst hard times for our industry. Nonetheless, we are confident our best days are ahead. Like our state and her people, we are strong, proud and resilient. We are steeled by adversity rather than cowed by it.
“So, stand with us. Give us hell when we deserve it. Hold us accountable, and demand that we hold people in public office accountable. It’s still our job, and we believe in it. Insist and expect that we vigilantly fill the role of public watchdog in our communities, that we accurately present a sense of the place we all call home. But also support us and newspapers and journalists across the state and across America.
“Just as we need people to clean and police our streets, we need journalists to diligently cover our cities and state, to show us the rights and the wrongs not of Washington but of our hometowns and West Virginia (Insert Texas here). Who will do it if journalists do not? And if they do not, what becomes of this place?
“It isn’t just the future of this newspaper and others at stake. It’s the future of our towns, our state and our country.”
Yes, Lee did a much better job than I and many other newspaper professionals could have. And, no, there is absolutely nothing anyone could add to make this any better or impactful. Thanks, Editor & Publisher, and thanks, Lee!