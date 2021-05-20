Coastal Bend College (CBC) provides a comprehensive range of student support services, one of which is academic advising. You may be familiar with the term “advisors”; the title has shifted from “advisor” to “success coach” – success coaches provide academic advising but also assist students in navigating college by providing resources to ensure student success. Often, teaching is associated with a classroom setting, but teaching also occurs outside the classroom, including academic advising sessions. Learning how to interpret a degree plan and college policies and procedures can be daunting; however, the success coaches are available to assist. Advising in higher education is a journey of discovery for both the student and success coach as they work together to navigate the college experience even through unexpected situations, such as a global pandemic. The support does not seize because of unexpected events; as success coaches, we adapt to the change and help students through transitions. We hope that students will retain the skills (decision-making, time management, listening skills, etc.) acquired during the advising sessions and apply them to real-world situations after college. If you or someone you know would like to visit with a CBC success coach (Angie, Carlos, Jessica and Randi), please email studentsuccess@coastalbend.edu. Summer and fall 2021 registration is now open – register today!
Success coaches help students navigate college
- The Dean’s Corner by Kayla D. Devora-Jones Dean of Student Services & Accessibility
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Low maintenance plants help rebuild the garden after destruction
- CBCF announces 2021 annual grants online application
- New Life Church students wash cars for camp funds
- Patsy (Pat) C. Cruz
- Thomas Moczygemba
- Spring clean event set for Saturday
- FBCS receives 500 book donation
- Success coaches help students navigate college
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Thomas Moczygemba
- Jesus Lorenzo “Larry” Lopez
- Manuel “Meme” Gonzales
- Martha Ann Chavarria
- Amos Glenn Welder, Jr.
- NAFFCO will call Bee County home: Dubai company will build first US facility at Chase Field
- Area arrest reports
- Area arrest reports
- Moreno, Willow excited for future after election wins
- Nicholson to lead GW athletics
Images
Collections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.