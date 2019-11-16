It never ceases to amaze us how much our community’s residents love, respect and appreciate our veterans.
Last week’s Bee-Picayune featured a special eight-page Veterans Day supplement thanking our veterans – from World War II to the present (including Iraq and Afghanistan) – and filled with their photos, names and listing their branch of service.
It’s refreshing to see how the United States, as a whole, from national ceremonies in Washington, D.C., to area city observances, has responded this Veterans Day by recognizing those who have served or are serving our country. As recently as the Vietnam era, that hasn’t always been the case.
At Monday morning’s ceremony, the stands of Veterans Memorial Stadium were filled with students honoring the county’s veterans.
U.S. Navy Commander Manuel Sanchez, an A.C. Jones High School alumnus, told them, “Freedom is not free. It requires volunteers and a lot of effort, sacrifice, honor, courage and, most importantly, commitment.”
Coastal Bend College also hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Monday. Guest speaker retired Lt. Col. Karl Clark told the students, “We’re here for one purpose. That’s to honor the veterans — the men and women who have served this country with distinction from the beginning of the American Revolution to today.”
He advocated that all veterans can help by being role models for their community, adding that “morals, values and ethics” are strongly needed in this country today.
On Sunday afternoon, Chaplain (Col.) Thomas MacGregor, U.S. Army, retired, related perhaps the best story of heroism and duty to those gathered at a small ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
He shared that Cpl. Mitchell Red Cloud Jr., a Native American veteran who was a Medal of Honor recipient, died in action in Korea in 1950, but managed to kill many Chinese troops after he had been shot eight times and ordered his men to tie him to a tree so he could continue to fight.
Several of our sister papers ran timely tributes. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington appeared in Goliad on Nov. 6-11. That display was sponsored by the Ewell Compton American Legion Post 193.
“It was just a fluke that we were able to book it,” said Jimmy Schulze, the post’s commander, in the Advance Guard-Press. “About 18 months ago I looked at the website and it was available for this Veterans Day. That just never happens.”
Paul Gonzales, editor of The News of San Patricio, penned a nice feature on the Texas Surf Museum in Corpus Christi, which has unveiled a new Vietnam Veterans Memorial entitled “Waves of Honor.”
It was inspired by the museum’s current exhibit on loan from the California Surf Museum, “China Beach: Surfers, the Vietnam War, and the Healing Power of Wave-riding.”
“There is a dog tag with the name of every Texan who fought and died, a total of 3,414, placed on the memorial so they can receive the respect and appreciation they deserved then and still deserve today,” said Brad Lomax, chairman of the board of directors for the Texas Surf Museum.
That exhibit, like the powerful “wall” on Washington’s National Mall, should attract visitors from our area and beyond searching for loved ones’ names.
Patriotism and pride in our active military and veterans are still very much alive in South Texas. God bless the USA.