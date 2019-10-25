Check yes for no.
With apologies to George Strait, Texas voters could be a bit confused when they head to the polls in the state constitutional amendment election.
Early voting began Monday for the Nov. 5 general election (and continues through Nov. 1) at the elections administration office, across from the courthouse.
Although this is not a presidential election year, Bee Countians are encouraged to decide the fate of 10 amendments to our frequently amended state constitution, in addition to the $38 million Beeville ISD bond issue.
The one item on the state ballot probably drawing the most interest is Proposition 4 which prohibits the imposition of an individual income tax.
This amendment would add the additional requirement of a two/thirds supermajority of both chambers of the Legislature to be acquired before it goes to the voters, making it much more difficult to impose and collect a state income tax.
So, those who want to say “no” to this tax should vote “yes” on their ballot.
That makes perfect sense ... perhaps in Austin.
Other amendments include:
Prop. 1 – permits a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time (mostly affecting small communities).
Prop. 2 – provides for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million, for the economically distressed areas program.
Prop. 3 – authorizes the Legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster (think Hurricane Harvey).
Prop. 5 – ensures all sales tax revenue from sporting good sales goes to the Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission.
Prop. 6 – increases by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
Prop. 7 – allows increased distributions, up to $600 million per year, to the available school fund.
Prop. 8 – provides for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.
Prop. 9 – exempts from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state (in Leander).
Prop. 10 – allows the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
Who could be against increased funding for state parks, cancer research, water infrastructure and public education, or allowing for good homes for police dogs upon their retirement?
Most, if not all, of these amendments should be easily approved by state voters. We’re still not sure about the necessity of a Fort Knox in Texas, though.