Education is certainly a hot topic around here these days – with the Coastal Bend College search for a president and the Beeville Independent School District’s $37 million elementary school bond issue.
Not to downplay either of those issues which merit plenty of thought and discussion, but with the start of school upon us, it’s certainly worth remembering where the proverbial rubber meets the road in education. We’re talking about teachers.
With no offense to the first two very important topics, we can’t recall anyone remembering wistfully how a building or an administrator shaped their life. That’s not to say students didn’t like a building or love a particular administrator. But it’s teachers who usually influence someone’s life and there is no shortage of stories.
As a part of policy discussion, they often get lumped into a faction to be managed or herded. They’re the worker bees when managing the hive.
Yet rare are the former students whose lives weren’t impacted by an individual teacher, a coach or a vocational teacher.
A new study conducted by Staples found that 83 percent of adult Americans report a teacher had a positive impact on their lives.
“Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping our future, and the relationships that teachers foster with their students are often some of the most enduring and powerful there are,” said Mike Motz, CEO of Staples Stores. “In fact, more than 75 percent of Americans report having a favorite teacher while at school, according to our recent survey. Yet all too often, appreciation for teachers and the importance of their impact goes under-recognized.”
Staples is conducting a contest to thank teachers and while that’s a worthy thing driven by the opportunity to win, a simple sincere expression of thanks can mean the world to a teacher. While teachers will always be woefully underpaid for, in many cases, trying to raise other people’s children and equip them for the future, the reward of knowing that a student eventually found a better life through their counsel goes a long way to offset it.
So this school year, take a moment to thank a teacher. If there’s a better future to be had, it’ll come through their classroom and not because of the bricks, mortar, digital gadgets or administrators.
Even computer websites often ask the security question: “What’s the name of your favorite teacher?”
There’s nothing painful about being gracious and it’s proven that you’ll be happier for having been so. So we’ll advocate thanking a teacher here for no other reason than the joy of expressing sincere appreciation – one human being to another.
To all teachers and students, have a great school year!