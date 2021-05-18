Alice Keith Park. That was the place we as kids growing up in Beaumont visited to swim and swing. Our side of town was not the prosperous part of town, so the pool we didn’t have in our backyard was the pool we had at Alice Keith Park.
The price for admission was low, and we never really were concerned if the city of Beaumont made enough off admission monies or the money from selling the occasional ice cream bar to cover the cost of operations. In fact, it never crossed our minds, and it shouldn’t have.
What we did concern ourselves with was the hours the pool was open and the hours the pool was closed.
Pools and other forms of recreation are public services and should be fully supported by frugally allocating taxpayer money. Pools and parks are not likely to be profit centers; they are for fun, exercise and enjoyment by the citizens and visitors to the city.
Pools are mission-critical, especially in South Texas, so it comes as a shock to this newspaper publisher that some on the Beeville City Council are opposed to having a pool open and available for the citizens to enjoy! The hollow argument is that costs are greater than revenues.
Councilman Benne Puente said that parents can find other things for their kids to do such as read a book. That uninformed and insensitive argument is just too easy to overcome, so we will not waste any time or space in doing so.
How much money do the parks bring in? How about the streets or streetlights or the skate park?
The city is paying $150,000 for a plan, and we love plans. However, we also love pools, and the mere thought of not having a pool for the kids to use during the summer months is disheartening.
The city council should fund the reopening and operation of this gathering place called the city pool and give everyone the pleasure of knowing it is available for their enjoyment!
The price of operating the city pool is a factual determination. The cost of not having a pool is incalculable.