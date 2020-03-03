Deer are fascinating animals.
The corn feeder goes off.
They come running.
It makes sense for this to occur given it fulfills one of their basic needs. It is easier after all to wait for a meal to be scattered before you than to search it out amongst the many inedible shoots of green plants.
It is a learned behavior because nowhere in the adventures of Lewis and Clark did thexy reference the native feeders that sprayed corn twice daily as the sun rose and set.
Corn, without a protein supplement, isn’t the healthiest of meals.
Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist once likened this to feeding candy to a child. It is definitely a sought after snack but far from nutritious and, in large quantities, can actually cause medical issues.
Not to overlook that a few will surely come to an untimely end as the benefactors of this buffet.
Their behavior at this buffet is often unruly.
Buck or doe, they fight, butting heads, rearing up on their hind hoofs to intimidate their would-be adversary.
Is it necessary? Is it similar to a couple of patrons fighting over a bowl of peanuts at a local establishments. Is it a pointless endeavor that only serves to let those with the focus of the task at hand to gather far more before departing for the next buffet?
It is just an instinct to survive — the fittest wins. When there is limited supply, there will always be fighting as everyone will find their rival has taken more than their share.
Some though, learn and take only what is needed before strolling off in search of forbes — a more difficult survival but one that will avoid the pitfalls that could befall the others.
For deer, it matters not whether they find their food or wait for it to be tossed to them. Instinct drives their nature.
How much of this relates back to society now? That is for each of us to decide.