It is easy to become discouraged with the state of the world.
Look at the news.
Shootings.
Muggings.
Senseless deaths everywhere.
But there is always that spark of good. Just look a little closer in the communities covered by this paper. There are good people who think not of their own self interests.
It was the morning of Feb. 4, and Daniel Garcia was thinking about breakfast and visiting with his coworkers at Boss Crane in Beeville.
He wasn’t thinking how events that morning would reignite his previous law enforcement training.
Just a bit from Normanna, he saw a deputy’s patrol car parked behind a truck.
Outside, two deputies were trying to bring a man under control and prevent him from grabbing his gun again.
What is further concerning is what else was occurring at that very moment.
Sitting not far away, in another vehicle, was a second person — videoing the incident.
Society has now found it acceptable to sit back and just watch as bad things happen. Maybe it will result in the so sought-after likes of Facebook or Twitter.
Maybe the person thought the video would later help the officers.
There is no way to know right now so we will give them benefit of the doubt.
We do know that Garcia gave no thought to himself when he ran to the aid of these deputies.
The sheriff is rightly praising Garcia for his actions — something the community should join him in doing.
We tip our hats to those who act without thought of self-interest. Garcia is hoping to return to law enforcement as a reserve — something that, given recent events, should be easy to do.
And, for those curious, Garcia never sought reward or praise for his actions. The sheriff, though, had other ideas, knowing that in today’s world, the good should receive reward.
Come further east, and there are teachers and children and their parents, hundreds actually, that are continuously doing what they can to help their community.
With canned food drives, they help the needy.
With clothing they help their fellow students within the elementary who might otherwise be cold this winter.
They offer food to their fellow students with a pantry that has everything a youngster might otherwise have to do without.
The principal, Patricia Huber, smiles as she talks about these events. She knows that generosity at a young age, will often turn to generosity in adulthood.
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” — The Lorax