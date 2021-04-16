At Coastal Bend College the Dental Hygiene students have created a club to raise funds for their board exam, clinical exam and jurisprudence exam. After the completion of an expensive program, it is difficult for students to raise the funds they need for these exams, and it is very important for them to take their exams immediately after graduation to ensure their success.
The Student Chapter of the American Dental Hygienists Association (SCADHA) at Coastal Bend College has various fundraiser events such as cookbooks, auctions and dental products. This year SCADHA is having a fundraiser 5K walk/run on Saturday, April 17.
The “Tooth Trot”, 5K walk/run starts at 8 a.m. at the track at Coastal Bend College, and tickets are $20 for children and $40 for adults. For more information please call 361-354-2507.