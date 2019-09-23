District Attorney José Aliseda has a long, distinguished history in fighting the drug plague in Bee and neighboring counties.
In Wednesday’s lead story, we pointed out that the DA’s investigators Bill Lazenby and John Landreth have worked in conjunction with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office since early April to obtain enough evidence to charge five suspects with felony drug violations.
Landreth said all five were charged with selling quantities of methamphetamine.
Aliseda, who prosecutes cases in Bee and Live Oak counties, said he is stepping up efforts to stop drug dealers from operating in his district.
“I’ve asked my investigators to concentrate on the dealers and I’ve given them the money to do it,” he said.
“That’s a lot of dope,” Landreth said, pointing out that the operation has taken a kilo of meth off the streets.
Lazenby added the investigations have resulted in removing about $40,000 worth of the drug.
A quick search for “meth arrests” on our website turned up multiple articles in our South Texas region, mostly since 2010 – perhaps coinciding with the increased activity in the Eagle Ford Shale or because it’s a cheap drug coming up from Mexico.
What concerns us most is that so many residents in our rural communities are so eager and willing to smoke or inject this deadly drug.
One of the dangers of meth is that it has toxic effects, damaging the brain and causing convulsions.
Long-term dangers of meth include addiction, stroke, paranoia, hallucinations, mood disturbances and delusions (including the sensation of insects crawling on the skin). It can result in homicidal as well as suicidal thoughts.
Doesn’t that sound like a sensible way to escape your problems temporarily? We’ve never advocated using marijuana, but it would seem that would be a safer, more logical drug of choice.
Adam Levine, then a deputy investigator with the sheriff’s office, explained eight years ago that the making of meth involves dangerous and volatile chemicals.
“First of all, it is toxic,” he said. “The danger is the exposure to the chemicals and the danger if they are mixed incorrectly.”
Sgt. Brandon Burdick went a step further, describing meth labs as time bombs on wheels.
“It is like a powder keg,” Burdick said. “It is more of when (it could explode) than an if.”
C’mon, folks, let’s get these dangerous criminals out of our communities. If friends or neighbors suspect drug dealing activity, including meth, contact local authorities.
“Meth is a big problem,” Aliseda said, adding that the Bee County Commissioners Court has provided him with the funds to hire another assistant.
Aliseda has asked that assistant to concentrate on certain crimes in these counties. “My intention is to focus on drug dealers and crimes against women and children,” he said. We wholeheartedly approve.
With National Night Out approaching (Oct. 1), let’s team up to run this “breaking bad” element out of our neighborhoods and towns.