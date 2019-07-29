While Washington is fixated on the Mueller hearings, South Texans have been mesmerized by the pleasant mornings and evenings thanks to an early cold front.
A cold front in July? That’s akin to a heat wave at Christmas. Well, actually, it’s even rarer down here.
Yet, while being greeted with much lower humidity and tolerable heat, our residents’ thoughts naturally turn to those lovely days of autumn.
Many sportsmen and outdoors lovers cannot wait for the fall, marked by cooler weather, football games and hunting, beginning with the dove opener.
Already there are signs that the seasons are changing – from back-to-school supply drives to high school football and volleyball camps.
We enjoyed Kevin Keller’s story, “The favorite son returns,” about former Trojan quarterback Eric Soza’s coming back to Beeville as the offensive coordinator for his father, Athletic Director Chris Soza.
The 28-year-old Eric, an alumnus of the Jones High class of 2009, admitted it was kind of surreal when he walked through the halls of his school.
“It was kind of humbling in a sense because there’s a lot of good memories here,” he said.
As there are for Beeville Trojan fans who well remember that incredible playoff run which ended at the Alamodome.
The excitement has been palpable with the hiring of Chris as AD, who has returned to the town where he led the team to a 37-24 record over five seasons including several postseason trips.
Like most Beevillians, we’re thrilled the Sozas are back, and agree with their cautiously optimistic approach regarding high expectations.
As Eric said it’s based on a small-step approach. “Obviously, it’s got to be small steps; win that first district game, win that second district game, go undefeated in district, win a district championship, win one playoff game.”
That sounds like a winning formula.
Turning to the field, we’ve noted that press releases are increasing in frequency from Texas Parks & Wildlife, such as “Apply now for drawn hunts” and “Big time Texas hunts entries are on sale now.”
The new season’s hunting and fishing licenses will go on sale on Aug. 15 and are valid through Aug. 31, 2020.
For those anxious wing shooters, the South Zone dove regular season opens Sept. 14 and extends to Nov. 3; with a second season from Dec. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020. An early special white-winged season (special regulations apply) will be on Sept. 1-2 and 7-8 only.
Some persons wearing camo already are showing up in local stores, perhaps preparing for the upcoming bird season by setting up camp or with practice rounds of trap or skeet.
Whatever the reason, it makes us long for September. Now we’ve just gotta endure those dog days of August, and hope and pray for no hurricanes.