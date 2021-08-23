Well, I’ll bee! It’s National Honey Bee Day

More than 1,000 of 20,000 different species of bees live in Texas. Though Beeville and Bee County are not named after these crucial pollinators, the city was named a Bee City USA (the first to be so in Texas) in 2016—according to the Bee City USA website, a designation planned to foster “ongoing dialogue in urban areas to raise awareness of the role pollinators play in sustaining three-quarters of the world’s plant species and what each of us can do to provide them with healthy habitat.” (Photo by Laura Campbell)