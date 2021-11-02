When the boss is away the Kat will play

A little time has passed since my last writing, but oh, the things I have done!
I have come to realize that I do not occupy my office space alone, even after the people have gone. There are these creatures that have a tendency to jump around and make weird noises with their legs. I am not a fan of their music throughout the night and have learned to manage their population.
Since the “big boss” has been away for some time now, the door to his office has been closed. I’m not sure why. I really do enjoy swatting my paws in the big glass thing full of water. The colorful little things swim pretty quickly though!
Since everyone comes here to do their work, I take the liberty to walk across their desks when they aren’t giving me all of the attention they should. The little pretties on some of them tend to get in my way though, and I’m not sure that the big people like that. They should learn to move their things and remember that I am ultimately the only decor that they need! However, more of these doors tend to close throughout the day, so I’ve been practicing opening them! I just never knew the extent of my talents, although I never had any doubts. The first time it happened, I was stealthy, and they didn’t realize it was me. There was a bit of commotion, and I may have grinned just a bit.
The most restful part of my days is spent just looking out of the doors at the sunshine, the rain, the passing cars and the scampering little creatures outside. The birds look like fun, too, although I’m not sure when I’ll get to play and chase with them. In the meantime, I will continue fine-tuning my new skills and patrolling the premises. Hopefully the “big boss” will be back soon, and I can resume my fishing hobby!