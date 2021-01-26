Editor:
I read where some of the homeless are willing to work, but jobs are hard to come by without a saleable talent and an appropriate appearance.
There are many acres of vacant land in the Beeville environs. Some of this space could be used for a garden that is worked by the homeless; this could provide income, selling the produce at the Beeville market, and it would also establish work habits and a sense of accomplishment. A fence would have to erected around the garden and perhaps cameras and a locked cabinet for the tools and a skid as a lavatory.
We have a garden here on the farm where we live, and we harvest several crops a year: tomatoes, red beets, onions and a variety of green vegetables.
This may be project for the Garden Club.
Erling Brendalen