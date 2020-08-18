Editor:
Proactive policing is, was and will continue to be a bad idea. Why? Because it has been enabling unconstitutional law enforcement behavior (operating outside of the constitutional boundaries placed on them by the Fourth Amendment), sending innocent people to jail and prison and getting people (cops ) killed.
Proactive policing is a bad idea. It hasn’t fixed or repaired anything, but it has made matters worse, so it should be abolished, immediately.
Sincerely, Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr. aka Spartacus