Editor:
The First Baptist Church School would like to express our gratitude for the help that AEP offered us this past week. Johnny Gutierrez, an employee of AEP, brought one of their trucks to our school and helped us get something done that made our campus a much safer place. It is nice to know that there are big companies that care for their communities. AEP is one of those companies. Again, we thank you very much and pray blessings on you and your company.
Chuck Knowlton, Director
First Baptist Church School