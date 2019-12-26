Editor:
With a saddened heart, I write this letter in regards to the Beeville Community Chorus. I attended their Christmas performance, “Love Was Born at Christmas”, on Dec. 10 at the Coastal Bend College Gertrude R. Jones Fine Arts Auditorium. (The chorus also performed at the Mission in Goliad on Dec. 7). I truly enjoy each concert that the Beeville Community Chorus puts on, twice a year, right here in Beeville. What’s encouraging is they will be held at the Gertrude R. Jones Fine Arts Auditorium from here on out!
I was very disappointed to only see 21 people in attendance at the Dec. 10 performance. Unfortunately, this is a repetitive occurring scenario, which I have witnessed firsthand the past four to five years. These fine men and women spend hours of their personal time volunteering in preparing and performing for us, the citizens of Beeville and areas beyond.
I can only hope that this letter will serve as encouragement for everyone to support the Beeville Community Chorus by attending their future concerts. Dr. James Lee is an awesome artistic director, along with Carolyn Heizer, who is the assistant director. So, I hope to see you at their next concert, which should be in the spring of 2020!
Marla Scott
A concerned citizen of Beeville