Editor:
The Beeville Art Association wants to express thanks and gratitude to everyone who attended our recent Berclair Boots and Barbecue event. Even though the rain left the crowd slightly soggy, the evening was a success. There was lots of good food, music and tours of the mansion, so everyone had a great time and enjoyed visiting together. We are grateful to the ticket purchasers, the buyers at the silent and live auctions, those who donated auction items, and the Bee-Picayune for helping us publicize the event.
All proceeds from this fundraiser go towards the care and maintenance of the Berclair Mansion. Thanks to everyone who helped us raise these much-needed funds. We will continue to work hard to take care of this great South Texas treasure.
Vikki Schorlemmer
BAA Reporter/Publicity