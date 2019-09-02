Editor:
It is very important for our government and institutional representatives to remember that private businesses and individuals are the source of all funding. There is no such thing as “government money” because all government resources flow from the tax obligations of the taxpayers. As such, our government representatives must do everything possible to increase our tax base and protect the financial interests of their constituents.
I am a major proponent of the Bee Area Partnership (BAP) that is currently in formation. It is the first real attempt I have seen in combining public and private resources for a unified business development effort. I was on the steering committee that helped establish the framework for the BAP. Through our research we learned about communities similar to Beeville where these organizations have been very successful. However, I am disheartened to hear that some public entities are questioning the BAP.
All government actors need to take a long-term approach to developing business so that there is a sufficient tax base going forward. They should also consider the judgment of the private businesses that have already bought in to BAP. We have put our money where our mouth is twice – in our private funds and in the taxes we have already paid.
Kenneth Bethune