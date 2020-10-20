Editor:
Immediately following the hiring our new Executive Director, I submit the following explanation for the necessity of the Bee Area Partnership for the economic development of our community.
The Bee Area Partnership (BAP) originated from the 2018 strategic plan commissioned by then county judge Stephanie Moreno and other community leaders. The creation of a public-private partnership was recommended. The public-private partnership is both unique in the history of our community and critical in nature. Never before has Bee County been able to get both the large public entities and the critical, private investors together to examine the economic development of our community. The advantage this presents is an opportunity for large-scale government projects to be completed with private funding. Additionally, it attracts private industry by signaling local government support and cooperation for economic development. They have the unique ability to combine the best of both sectors – the innovation of the private sphere with the incentives of the public.
As such, the idea for a public-private partnership in not a new one in municipalities, regardless of size. These partnerships have been happening all over the country for years, and now Bee County is joining the movement as well. Conversations regarding our own public-private partnerships have centered around affordable housing, updated infrastructure, aeronautics, agricultural innovations, transportation, and logistics – just to name a few. The list of possibilities is extremely encouraging.
The question of redundancy has arisen with regards to the need for the BAP. My answer is simple – redundancy cannot occur where a similar thing has not previously existed. None of the other economic development bodies in Bee County cover the breadth of the BAP. The Bee Development Authority exists to develop and support the operations of Chase Field. The Bee County Chamber of Commerce exists to support and promote already existing local business, not directly seek new ones. The Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation is statutorily created and publicly funded through sales taxes. Therefore, the BEIC is restricted in the services it can render and the activities for which it can use its public funds. The BAP has no such restrictions. The mix of public funds and private investors gives the BAP more freedom in its ability to attract business, while simultaneously bringing the power of the backing of local government – an immensely attractive situation for business investors.
Given its unique composition, it is not an understatement to say that to support the economic development of Bee County is to support the BAP. If you want to see real progress in our community look to the work of the BAP. If you want to see tax dollars put to good use, encourage your city councilman, school district and county commissioner to support the BAP. Finally, welcome the new Executive Director Randy Seitz with open arms and make him feel at home in our wonderful community. If you do, I think you will see real economic development in short order.
Respectfully,
Eveline Bethune