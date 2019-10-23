Editor:
On behalf of the Beeville Concert Association, I would like to thank the Texas Commission on the Arts, whose generous grant made it possible to bring the delightful orchestral folk concert by American Dreamer to Beeville Oct. 12.
We also appreciate the Coastal Bend Distillery for making their event room available for the concert. The acoustics were excellent, and the audience enjoyed the new concert venue.
And a belated thanks to the many talented Beeville area musicians and dancers who performed at our Sept. 29 kickoff concert, which was greatly enjoyed by a large audience.
Sincerely,
Kay Past
BCA President