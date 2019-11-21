Editor:
On behalf of the Beeville Concert Association, I would like to thank H-E-B for their generous grant which helped bring Mariachi Celestial to Beeville last Saturday.
I’d also like to thank the community for their strong support for the Mariachi Spectacular, celebrating Rosie Maldonado’s 30 years of mariachi experience in South Texas. She appreciates the great turnout, and also the many people who supported scholarships for her mariachi members who are also college students by purchasing VIP tables for the event.
The BCA is happy to bring musical groups to Beeville that don’t regularly perform here.
Kay Past
BCA President