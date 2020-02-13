Editor:
On behalf of the Beeville Concert Association, I would like to thank the Joe Barnhart Foundation for their generous grant which made possible the Jan. 31 concert by the Corpus Christi Area Youth Orchestra. The young musicians, under the excellent and energetic direction of Dr. José Flores, presented a great concert of many audience-pleasing selections.
Thanks also to the Beeville ISD and A.C. Jones High School for the use of the auditorium and to band director Craig Ewing for allowing the CCAYO to use large band instruments, rather than transporting them.
The concert was a cultural treat for all those who attended.
Kay Past, President
BCA