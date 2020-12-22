Editor:
From the Beeville Community Chorus Executive Board and its members, we would like to express thanks and appreciation to everyone in the community who renewed their annual patron support or became a patron this fall for the first time. In addition, thanks to everyone who purchased a poinsettia during the recent sale of poinsettia plants by the chorus.
Since the onset of COVID-19 this past March, the Beeville Community Chorus has suspended its weekly rehearsals. With no rehearsals, all scheduled concerts were cancelled. However, the radio station, KTKO, has graciously agreed to play the CD of the Dec. 7, 2019 Christmas Concert that was performed in the historical mission at Goliad State Park by the Beeville Community Chorus. The program will be aired on Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. and again on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on KTKO (105.7 FM) Kicker 106. We hope that you will enjoy listening to the concert and we wish everyone a very merry Christmas.
Dr. Jim Lee, Artistic Director, Beeville Community Chorus and Carolyn Heizer, Assistant Director