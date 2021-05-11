Editor:
Bee County Farm Bureau would like to announce this years recipients of the Bee County Farm Bureau Scholarships. They are: Belen San Miguel, Kalee Kroen, Eva Guerrero, Jake Rosenbaum, and Brianna Olivares of A.C. Jones High School. Clayton Scotten of Skidmore-Tynan ISD, and Madelyn Reitz of Goliad High School. Bee County Farm Bureau would like to thank each of the recipients for participating in our scholarship program and wish them the best in all their future endeavors.
Ellis McKinney, President
Bee County Farm Bureau Board of Directors