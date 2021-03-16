Editor:
On behalf of First United Methodist Church of Beeville, I would like to thank the many individuals, agencies, organizations, churches and businesses that provided volunteers, meals, supplies and other assistance to make our first Beeville Community Cold Weather Shelter a success during our recent freezing weather. We were open eight days, and there were quite a number of homeless and others that needed shelter when their homes were deprived of electricity, heat and water. There are too many to name, but special thanks to Kiki Gonzalez of the Beeville Vineyard, Municipal Judge Anna Marie Silvas, Richard Perry and Agape Ministries and other members of the Homeless Coalition for all your resourcefulness and help.
We are so blessed by and thankful for a caring and supportive community! Beeville is the best! Thank you!
Rev. Dean Fleming
Pastor, FUMC Beeville