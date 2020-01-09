Editor:
On behalf of the board of commissioners, staff and residents, we would like to extend our gratitude to Aztec Chevrolet, David Torres, A-Plus Heating and Air (Gilbert and Connie Moreno), Kids World Daycare, Domino’s Pizza and Little Piggy Parties for their contributions to help make this holiday season special for our residents.
With their generous donations we were able to give gifts to every child who signed up for the event, feed all who came, give door prizes, and Santa was available to visit with the children and take photos. Thank you so much for making this possible through your giving spirit.
Melissa Soliz
Executive Director, Beeville Housing Authority