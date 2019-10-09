Editor:
I recently had the privilege to attend a football game at our stadium. We drove through this new fence upon the new, expensive concrete parking lot which the school board has yet to explain where they got the money for it or the need of it. We went through the gate, admiring our beautiful field and hit a wall of weeds two feet tall in the fence lines. Our stadium seats, field and parking lot are not that old and already are not being maintained. Roundup works very well.
Then, in the Bee-Pic, it was reported that our school hosted numerous bands competing in our stadium. BISD should be embarrassed with the condition. At the Hall of Fame event at the JHS cafeteria, I was again met with weeds growing between the school buildings and walkways. There are doors that haven’t seen paint years and dirty floors. I understand there isn’t enough custodial maintenance staff to keep up with the work, but doesn’t BISD want our schools maintained? Or is this a deliberate ploy to convince taxpayers of the need of a new school? If so, all they’re doing is setting a poor example of no respect and poor stewardship for the trust given to them by the taxpayer. Children see and respond by doing vandalism in the restrooms in other places. Why should we trust them with more of our hard-earned money in view of these poor stewardship results?
It was stated that the average value of a home is $58,000. Really? Check the tax rolls again. Citizens, even if you have a frozen tax rate, cost will be passed on to you by business to the rise in the cost of groceries, products and services. Whether you pay out of one pocket or the other – you will pay. Don’t be fooled.
Then there’s the matter of security. This new school will have between 1,000-1,200 students. There should be at least one guard per 50 students per law enforcement standards. Will there be? The safety of our children is at risk. It’s already a nightmare drop-off and pickup. It will be worse then.
The open design of the school is suspect. It would not be conducive to better learning due to the noise level and the distraction of students. Will classrooms have more students per teacher? Again – not conducive to better learning.
There are numerous buildings much older than our schools and still in daily use. Our college buildings are about 50 years old but have been better maintained. Europe has buildings 500 years old that have survived two world wars which Americans pay big bucks to see. They maintained them.
We still have an existing debt that needs to be paid. Let’s pay that debt off, maintain our schools, earn the trust of the taxpayer and then talk about a new school. We do not have a huge business tax base here. All in all, there are more reasons to vote against this bond issue than for it.
Sincerely, JoAnn L. Hadwin