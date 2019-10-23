Editor:
I think everyone can agree that we all want a better quality of life in our community. It’s why I encourage such significant investments into economic development. It’s why this community supports our first responders, why we promote local businesses and why we donate to local charities. We do it because we are willing to invest in things that make our community a place we can be proud to call home. With those investments, we hope that new businesses and young professionals will be attracted to this community. Our goal is to ultimately relieve some of the burden from the shoulders of our taxpayers. This is why we should all vote “yes” on the Beeville Independent School District bond.
It seems to be programmed in us to automatically say “no” to any tax increase. Unfortunately, our state relies heavily on property taxes to provide services, and the cost of those services are ever increasing. It is definitely worth it sometimes.
I was lucky enough to attend R.A. Hall Elementary. I loved my time there, but we have seen our money’s worth in our elementary school facilities. It’s time for our local taxpayers to reinvest.
If we do not act now, the cost of a new facility will absolutely increase the longer we put it off. And we will absolutely miss an opportunity to provide a safe and healthy environment for our students. Be willing to invest in our community, show up to the polls, and vote “yes.”
Stephanie Moreno