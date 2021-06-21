Editor:
The 2020-2021 Coastal Bend College Cougar Athletic season came to an end on Monday. Its conclusion was something that most of us could have never predicted and will go down as the most successful and prolific – to date – in CB College history. Among those amazing accomplishments were: women’s volleyball becoming the first women’s team to win a contest at the Region XIV Championship level; women’s basketball reaching the playoffs for the first time in school history; women’s softball winning a game at the Region XIV Championship for the first time in program history; men’s basketball upset three nationally ranked opponents while advancing to postseason play for the third consecutive season; finally, and most incredibly – baseball capturing the South Division – West Divisional Championship, then South Division Championship and winning their opening contest at the NJCAA Division III World Series; and men’s soccer capturing the 2020-2021 Region XIV Regular Season Championship, reaching the program’s highest national ranking of ninth, earning an at-large bid to the 2020-2021 NJCAA Men’s Soccer National Championships – where they won their first contest.
None of these accomplishments were easy. At times it felt as though we were holding back a wall of water with our hands as we attempted to play college sports in a pandemic. There was no known course or map through these times. The student-athletes and coaching staff endured approximately 6,000 COVID-19 tests, followed protocols, sacrificed, competed and proudly represented their college and the community.
Thank you to all who organized and participated in the send-offs for the baseball and soccer teams as they left campus to represent us in Greeneville, Tennessee, and Wichita, Kansas. They each were spectacular and appreciated.
Thank you to all of those who supported all our Cougars all season long.
Thank you to all who made signs, provided goodies, and waved the teams on as they left for their trips. You all have a piece of this success and a slice of the championships won.
On behalf of the coaches, staff, and student-athletes of the Coastal Bend College, thank you, Beeville and Bee County.
Go Cougars.
Paul Cantrell