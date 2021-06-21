Editor:
In reference to prior conversations I have had with members of the Beeville City Council it has become evident my concerns have been ignored. Repeatedly, I have asked our city officials if there is an ordinance that can be enforced to get property owners to clean their property around the Treviño Funeral Home. It is no secret that we are located on the west side of Beeville, an area of the city that does not gain the attention as the other parts of our city. I have had complaints from the families we serve how abandoned homes and vacant unattended lots overgrown with grass and weeds have become an eyesore. Treviño Funeral Home has been a stalwart in this community for many years, and as an entrepreneur for nearly 60 years, I have sought to improve our facility inside and out. However, it does not look professional if the surrounding area is not taken care of as well.
We elect our city officials to hear our concerns and give a legitimate attempt to solve our problems. Since I have expressed my concerns, no one from the city has had the decency to contact me with any resolution. Yet, when election time comes around they call or come by my office to seek support. I am beyond disappointed from this experience. I am asking with sincerity that our elected leaders look into these matters, not just for the west side but for the entire city of Beeville. Together, we can unite and beautify the city we love and call our home.
Respectfully submitted,
Adam D. Trevino