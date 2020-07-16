Editor:
Cuero Regional Hospital/DeWitt Medical Foundation was blessed to recently receive a check from ConocoPhillips for $10,000 for COVID-19 relief. With the challenges of COVID-19, these funds will provide immediate relief in the form of an ultraviolet light purchase to use to disinfect our surgical suites, thus adding an extra level of protection to our patients undergoing surgery at this time.
We were deeply moved when ConocoPhillips approached DMF about this gift and so appreciative, particularly in the timing, as COVID-19 has certainly hit our beloved community hard. Our team of dedicated doctors, nursing and support staff has stepped up to provide amazing care while ensuring a safe environment for themselves and our patients. I couldn’t be more proud of this incredible team and their commitment to excellence in our current environment. Our staff is working around the clock, making sacrifices in their personal lives, all because of their deep commitment to making the lives of those they serve better. We appreciate ConocoPhillips for going above and beyond to support our Cuero Health team with their generous donation and our community that we are grateful to serve.
I hope you will join me in thanking ConocoPhillips for their support to our rural health system during this critical time.
Lynn Falcone, CEO, Cuero Health