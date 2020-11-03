Editor:
Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers representing Bee, Goliad and Live Oak Counties, held a very successful Baked Potato Fund Raiser on October 15, 2020, and raised funds to support the “Safe School” and scholarship programs
This success was due to the following businesses and friends donating goods and labor to run the fundraiser. Elders Country Store, Morrill Law Firm, Taqueria Vallarta-Beeville, Bible Baptist Church, Republican Club Bee County, Bridge Family, H-E-B, John Dunn, Justin Cuellar and Stephan Phipps.
The Crime Stoppers Board of Directors prepared and served the mammoth potatoes and condiments and look forward to a future fund raiser next year.
Many, many thanks to all who bought the potatoes and supported our fundraiser.
Ann Showalter
Potato Fund Raiser Chairman