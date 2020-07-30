Editor:
COVID-19 has changed the landscape of healthcare in our rural area, but what hasn’t changed is our dedication to our staff and patients in providing compassionate, safe healthcare in these uncertain times. As you are aware, Cuero Regional Hospital is dedicated to the health and well-being of the citizens of DeWitt County, as well as the surrounding counties we proudly serve. Our Cuero Health staff is highly trained for this current COVID-19 environment and they have done an exceptional job delivering compassionate, safe care to every patient they have encountered.
Thanks to great partnerships, our Cuero Health staff has felt your support and we want to express our gratitude for your continued thoughts and prayers. We wish to thank Lifeway Church for their recent deliveries of cakes to Cuero Regional Hospital and our Cuero clinics. And, we wish to thank Clif Bar & Company for their generous second donation of over 1,000 Clif Bars to support the team at Cuero Health. Thanks to your support and thoughtfulness, our staff will be able to enjoy a nutritious Clif Bar and continue to face the challenges brought by COVID-19 which often prevents our staff from breaking for a snack or meal.
We are grateful for Lifeway Church and Clif Bar & Company’s continued support and thinking of our rural hospital at this time. We thank our community at large for your support, thoughts and prayers as we continue to fight COVID-19 right here at home.
Sincerely,
Judy Krupala, CNO
Cuero Regional Hospital