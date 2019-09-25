Editor:
I’m Martina Garcia, a lifelong resident of Beeville, a singer songwriter, composer and owner of Con junto La Suerte.
I’d like to thank God, my family and everyone that graciously came out to support me during the benefit on Sept. 1.
I’d like to thank Mercy and Leeroy Flores who organized the fundraiser at the Chick-A-Saw Club and to Vicente Esqivel for the music, DJ and for even cutting briskets, Petra Garza for organizing the softball tournament, El Sapo Guterrez who was the MC for the event, Ron C Lopez who also provided sound, Mr. Del Bosque who donated the hall, and so many others that’s donated time food and prizes.
All the talent of Beeville and Skidmore and Berclair, so many great musicians showed up to support me.
I am deeply touched and grateful for the blessings of support I received.
In June, I was given the devastating news that I have breast cancer, lung cancer and stage 4 liver cancer. It’s called metastatic cancer because it came from my breast and spread to the other organs.
It’s also incurable. Life as I knew it has been taken from me.
I’ve lost my hair, my looks and my career for now, but I refuse to take for granted every day I have left.
I live each new day as true gift given to me. I have a 22 percent survival rate to live the two years statistically given.
In these five months, I’ve learned more about cancer than most people will ever learn in a lifetime, and I’m still learning hoping that being well informed will help me make better heath choices.
What happened was ignorance. If you have a pain, and it does not go away, something is wrong.
I had all the proper tests done. I had mammograms upon mammograms and biopsies that were all benign, but the pain was still there.
The doctors said that they are called fibrocystic breast disease.
My cancer had already spread to my lungs and liver where I then developed a pain in my stomach.
Again I went to doctor, and I was diagnosed with something called gastritis.
My message to you is to be more aggressive if you have pain and have it checked out. Get second opinions. It could be your life.
After all, you’re going to pay either your money or your life. God willing as my heath improves, I want to carry this message to all women and men and continue helping everyone who needs help.
What happened to me has made me understand the fear of coming face to face with death even more and how it can take you from a star on TV and radio personality to death’s bed.
I am Martina Strong.
I don’t know how my story will end, but my music will play on. And I will continue to live in my children. Live and love life as you might not have it tomorrow.
Love you all and thank you all.
Martina Garcia