Editor:
I’m planning to vote in favor of Beeville ISD’s bond issue on Nov. 5. My school taxes are frozen so I will not have to worry about any direct impact on my personal financial situation. Other seniors may have concerns about possible indirect financial impacts, and I understand this concern.
Sooner or later these buildings will have to be replaced. The longer we wait, the more the replacement will cost. The longer we wait, the more we will waste on building maintenance, on higher energy costs, on increased security. The benefits of having a greatly improved facility will be delayed.
Rather than having too much on our plates right now, I am concerned that we are kicking too many cans down the street. We are passing along taxes that we should be paying now onto our children and grandchildren. We are doing this on the local, state and national level.
In Beeville, we can do something about this buck passing at least on the local level. Vote in favor of the bond issue.
John Brockman