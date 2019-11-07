Editor:
I have experienced something I never thought would happen here in Beeville. I had posted a sign “Vote NO For School Bond. Someone removed that sign. So I remade the sign, and again it was torn down. I thought this was a country of freedom of speech. Some Nazi has taken it upon himself to deny me my rights.
Countless members of our citizens have fought and died to give us the right of freedom of speech. You have betrayed them. I doubt that you ever served in the military or ever fought in any battles. Our nation is made up of immigrants who came to this country seeking these freedoms. My ancestors were a part of them. They fought for those freedoms, risking their lives. I would be betraying them if I allowed a bully like you to silence me. You do not have that right. Who do you think you are? You are trying to deny me my freedom of speech. Next you will try to deny me my right to vote. That’s the way the Nazis in Germany conducted themselves. You should be ashamed of yourself. What you did has been reported to the police. This is considered vandalism and is a crime. It is considered a felony, and you are now a criminal. Was it worth it?
Everyone has the right to their freedom of speech even if we don’t agree. I don’t agree with the people who wish to vote for the school bond, but I respect their right to vote as they wish. I don’t think they have thought this thing through. How long will it take to pay off this bond? What is the cost in interest? We will be passing this debt on to our children and grandchildren. Does the person who attacked me even own his home and will he be helping pay this debt? Buildings do not educate. First they need to teach economics. There is a difference between wanting and needing. This is a case of wanting.
Joann L. Hadwin