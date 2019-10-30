Editor:
In reviewing the school board brochure I received in the mail, I noted the children were using hand-held devices by which to study. Explain to me why it is necessary to have a new building to study with these types of mobile devices. I have grandchildren that use this device and don’t even attend school but are homeschooled. So buildings don’t educate. Money would be better spent on technology, equipment, staff and towards better maintenance of our existing property.
It’s true or tax rate is less than it was in 1999, but we don’t have the business economy we had then. How many senior citizens age 65 have frozen their tax rates but are now deferring their payments? That is decreasing our tax base more. Businesses will pass on their tax increase to the consumer through pricier increases on groceries and other goods and services. I worked in retail for 36 years so I know from experience that is a common practice. Any improvement to your home (roof, etc.) will increase your taxes even to seniors, which might in turn leave them with little choice but to defer their taxes. Rental property may very well see an increase in rent.
As a community one of our major issues is water; even with the recent passing of the water bond that may not be sufficient funds to cover all costs to correct our water issues as stated by city leaders at a town hall meeting several months ago. Replacement of our water pipes is a must because we have to have water to live.
There are many buildings in this community over 50 years and still in use. Our courthouse, the college buildings and many homes to name a few. Should they be torn down because they are over 50 years old? Or should they be maintained? Now our community doesn’t need a new school to survive, but we do need water. Taxpayers don’t have deep pockets. We can’t pay for everything. Vote “no” for the school bond.
JoAnn L. Hadwin
P.S. To the person who tried to deny me my right to freedom of speech by destroying my sign which said “Vote No For the School Bond,” you must be really afraid of me. I haven’t denied you your right to freedom to speech by destroying your signs even though I strongly disagree with you. Next, you would try to deny me my right to vote. Did I make you feel brave when you were sneaking around my house and picking on an old, cripple, gray-haired grandmother? Freedom of speech is one of the things that millions of our citizens have fought and died for and whom you have betrayed. It was one of the freedoms denied my ancestors by Nazis in Germany and now has risen its ugly head here. Are you proud of yourself? God knows who you are. By the way that is a felony.