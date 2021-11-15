Fundraiser thanks

Editor:
Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for all their support during our annual Baked Potato fundraiser:
Morrill & Morrill, PLLC Law Firm, Elders Country Store, Vallarta #6 Beeville, Beeville Bible Baptist Church, Beeville First Presbyterian Church, Beeville H-E-B, Local Law Enforcement and John Dunn.
Many thanks to the Board members that spent so many hours prepping and scrubbing 400 potatoes and a special thank you to Becky Pruett for helping with administration duties.
John Lynch and Ann Showalter, fundraiser co-chairman