Fundraiser thanks

Shallow DOF, focus on editor and nib of pencil.

 Swellphotography - stock.adobe.c

Editor:

Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for all their support during our annual Baked Potato fundraiser:

Morrill & Morrill, PLLC Law Firm, Elders Country Store, Vallarta #6 Beeville, Beeville Bible Baptist Church, Beeville First Presbyterian Church, Beeville H-E-B, Local Law Enforcement and John Dunn. 

Many thanks to the Board members that spent so many hours prepping and scrubbing 400 potatoes and a special thank you to Becky Pruett for helping with administration duties.

John Lynch and Ann Showalter, fundraiser co-chairman

Recommended for you