Editor:
The Ladies of Faith Lutheran Church would like to thank the community for their support of our annual fall bazaar. Without your support of our fundraiser, we would not be able to do many of the things we do for our community and church.
Some of the funds we raise from our annual bazaar go to help with needs in our own church, but we also use the funds to support several other charitable organizations. Locally we give a portion of our bazaar funds to the Vineyard and OATH. We also give a portion of our funds to support Cross Trails Ministry (our regional Lutheran church camps), Katy’s Fund, Clifton Home for the Elderly, Lutheran Seminary of the Southwest, and other worthy organizations.
We also welcome anyone who would like to learn to quilt to come by and join us on Wednesdays for our “labor of love” and lots of fun and laughter. Everyone is welcome, and we will teach you how to quilt, or you are always welcome to just come and cut out fabric squares used for the quilting.
Once again, thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing you again at next year’s annual bazaar.
Thank you,
Andrea Cox
President of the Faith Lutheran Church Women