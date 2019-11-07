Editor:
We recently took my dad to St. Louis, Missouri, for an 8th Air Force World War II reunion. My dad was Army Air Corps and was the right waist gunner in a B-24 bomber.
In preparing for this trip, I approached Paul Ruby of The Computer Center to make copies of a CD I had of WWII planes. My plan was to distribute them to the different groups represented there. When Mr. Ruby learned of my plans for the CDs, he refused to charge me....because it was for the vets.
So, I would like to thank him, once again, by letting others know of his generosity.
Most sincerely,
Larue Marris Carpenter (Miz Bud)