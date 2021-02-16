Editor:
My sincere thanks to the Good Samaritan who found my purse in a shopping cart at Wal-Mart and returned it, intact, to the service desk. I was able to retrieve it a short time later, but the clerk did not know who returned it. Whoever you are, I am most grateful for your kindness and honesty. You are a wonderful example of the many good people that live in our community. Should this ever happen to you, I pray you will be blessed with a similar person of integrity.
Thank you very much!
Kathleen Trial