Editor:
The Republican Party is good; but not the Democratic Party (the party of slavery, hatred, racism, abortion, socialism, etc.), the Democratic Party is bad.
The Republican Party has been leading us towards the Kingdom of Heaven while the Democratic Party has been leading us towards Sodom City.
The leaders of the Republican Party are the shepherds, and the leaders of the Democratic Party, the wolves.
The Republican Party is the party of God, and the Democratic party is the party of evil.
Sincerely,
Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr. aka Spartacus